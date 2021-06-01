Billie Eilish’s New Selfies Have Fans Wondering If Music Is Coming
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Billie Eilish posted new selfies to her Instagram over the holiday weekend. Billie announced that a new track would be released from her upcoming album, “Happier Than Ever.”
A selfie, a close-up of her crystal blue eyes, and a car tire were posted to the singer’s Instagram with the caption, “nothing but a lost cause.”
A fan predicted in the comments that, “LOST CAUSE IS COMING.” There is a track on the upcoming album titled, “Lost Cause” so it’s a fair guess that the song is on the way.
Billie announced her sophomore album would be released on July 30th. She also released the tracklisting.