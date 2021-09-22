      Weather Alert

Binge worthy show from Jenn & JDub

Sep 22, 2021 @ 9:50am

If you like to binge-watch shows here are a few recommendations from Jenn & JDub.

  • My Unorthodox Life on Netflix- Jenn

  • You on Netflix- Jenn & JDub

  • Slasher seasons 1,2 &3 Netfix- JDub

  • Sweet Girl “Movie” Netflix- JDub

