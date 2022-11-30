BK Celebrates Whopper’s Birthday

SAN RAFAEL, CA - JULY 27: A sign is posted in front of a Burger King restaurant on July 27, 2015 in San Rafael, California. Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International reported a 7.9 percent increase in second quarter sales at Burger King restaurants in the United States and Canada with revenue of $1.04 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Burger King is airdropping 65 thousand codes for free Whopper sandwiches in Times Square and on social media today. The promotion is to celebrate the sandwich’s 65th birthday. To score a code for a free Whopper, fans in Times Square can simply turn on the airdrop or nearby share function for a chance to receive a code for a free Whopper dropped directly to their smartphone. Fans outside of NYC can get codes @BurgerKing on Instagram, while supplies last. How do you hope to celebrate your 65th birthday?