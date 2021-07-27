      Weather Alert

‘Black Widow’ Heading to DVD and Streaming Early

Jul 27, 2021 @ 8:28am

If you haven’t had the time or cash to catch Black Widow in theaters or on Disney Plus don’t worry, it’s heading to Blu-Ray and Video On Demand early.

Starting on September 14, the Marvel film will be available to fans on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD.

Disney also let everyone know that there will be plenty of special features for the release like a blooper reel, nine deleted scenes, and other behind-the-scenes special looks.

Despite heavy criticism, the film has made over $314 million globally since being released earlier this month.

TAGS
black widow D-Wayne Disney Marvel
Connect With Us Listen To Us On