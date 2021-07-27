‘Black Widow’ Heading to DVD and Streaming Early
If you haven’t had the time or cash to catch Black Widow in theaters or on Disney Plus don’t worry, it’s heading to Blu-Ray and Video On Demand early.
Starting on September 14, the Marvel film will be available to fans on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD.
Disney also let everyone know that there will be plenty of special features for the release like a blooper reel, nine deleted scenes, and other behind-the-scenes special looks.
Despite heavy criticism, the film has made over $314 million globally since being released earlier this month.