Blake and Gwen Hitched

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married on Saturday, July 3rd. The wedding cake was a five-tier, buttercream flavored cake that featured white swan pillars, bells, tiny sugar flowers, and white chocolate cherubs. The creator of the cake said, “This wasn’t just a wedding cake we made for two superstars. Our bride wanted to make a sentimental statement by recreating her parents’ wedding cake”. Stefani provided photos of her parent’s wedding cake for inspiration. The topper was a cowboy groom and a blonde bride. Tell us about your wedding cake! What does your dream wedding cake look like? What flavor is the best for a wedding cake?