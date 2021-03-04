      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton Didn’t Know That Gwen Stefani Said ‘YES’ to Marrying Him

Mar 4, 2021 @ 9:21am

While chatting about getting engaged to Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton says that they were so caught up in the moment that they don’t remember if she said yes out loud.

He laughed as he remembered the moment:

“I remember, after I asked her, there was some crying and things, and Gwen’s oldest son Kingston, 14, was sitting right next to us when this happened…Gwen at one moment said, ‘wait a minute, did I answer you? Did I say yes out loud?’ And even I was wondering! And Kingston said, ‘mom, yeah, you did. I heard you say yes.'”

That would be WAY scary!! I’m glad Gwen was the one who checked, and not Blake.

