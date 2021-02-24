      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton Has Strong Opinions About Nick Jonas Returning to The Voice

Feb 24, 2021 @ 8:43am

Nick Jonas has been announced as a Coach for Season 20 of The Voice.

He’ll be replacing Gwen Stefani, who sat in his chair last season.

He lost to Blake Shelton in Season 18, and is now looking to come back with a win.

 

TAGS
D-Wayne nick jonas The Voice
Contests
Cupid’s Cash
3 weeks ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
2 years ago