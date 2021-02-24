Blake Shelton Has Strong Opinions About Nick Jonas Returning to The Voice

Nick Jonas has been announced as a Coach for Season 20 of The Voice.
🎶 Together Forever 🎶 with @NickJonas! #TheVoice premieres this Monday 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/HVpqPFfIIv
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) February 23, 2021
He’ll be replacing Gwen Stefani, who sat in his chair last season.
He lost to Blake Shelton in Season 18, and is now looking to come back with a win.