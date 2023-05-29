Blue Ivy Performs At Beyonce’s Paris Renaissance Concert

Rumi Carter, Beyoncé’s youngest child, was in the audience at a performance in Paris over the weekend, but she was rooting for one of her siblings.

Rumi, 5, was enthralled when Blue Ivy appeared on stage in the middle of the performance. She first demonstrated some dance movements to Beyonce’s “My Power” from The Lion King, then did the same for “Black Parade.”

Rumi and Sir were seated with a group of friends and family, including Jay-Z. They waved a placard that read, “We Love You Blue!”

To her brother and sister’s surprise, Blue Ivy returned to her seat after the performance.

Tina Knowles said, “Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter.”

