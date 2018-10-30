Bob Saget Will Host a Raunchier Version of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

As you probably know, BOB SAGET the stand-up comedian is MUCH more risqué than his G-rated character from “Full House”. So maybe it makes sense that Bob will now host an edgier, raunchier version of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, which he hosted on ABC from 1989 to 1997.

The new show will also air on ABC. It’s called “Videos After Dark” . . . and it features the clips that “America’s Funniest Home Videos” chose NOT to air over the years, because they were, quote, “too risqué.”

They’ve been stashing these clips for a show like this since Day One. So, they should have quite a war chest by now, because “AFV” is in its 29th season.

“Videos After Dark” won’t be a competition like “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. Instead, the show will have a “nightclub-style feel” . . . and Bob will perform material throughout the show.

The show will air late, at 10:00 P.M. in most markets . . . as opposed to 7:00 P.M. Sunday evenings.

There’s no premiere date yet, but it’ll debut sometime next year. By the way, this will NOT replace “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. It just got renewed for two more seasons with its current host ALFONSO RIBEIRO.