Bobby & Tux are 3 1/2 month old litter mates who were surrendered along with their mother because their previous owner was unable to afford their care. They are Domestic Short Hairs and Bobby is all black and Tux is black & white. They are both fixed, microchipped, and have received their initial vaccinations. If you adopt them together, the second adoption fee is reduced by 50%!

Adopt them today at theĀ Capital Humane Society.