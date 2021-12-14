      Weather Alert

Bobby Pin Traded For House

Dec 14, 2021 @ 5:39am

Can you trade a bobby pin and get a house?  One TikToker, @trademeproject, just proved that you CAN! She got the inspiration from Canadian blogger Kyle MacDonald, who traded his way from a single red paperclip to a house in a series of fourteen online trades over the course of a year.  You can follow the entire journey on her page or just watch the final trade below.  What will she trade next?

@trademeprojectThe Final Trade 🥺🏠 #trademeproject #letsgetthishouse♬ Inspiring and spectacular emotional epics(869013) – Minette

