Bobby Pin Traded For House

Can you trade a bobby pin and get a house? One TikToker, @trademeproject, just proved that you CAN! She got the inspiration from Canadian blogger Kyle MacDonald, who traded his way from a single red paperclip to a house in a series of fourteen online trades over the course of a year. You can follow the entire journey on her page or just watch the final trade below. What will she trade next?
