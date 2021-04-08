Brad Pitt is a fashion designer
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Brad Pitt attends the UK Premiere of "Allied" at Odeon Leicester Square on November 21, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Brad Pitt Is A Fashion Designer Now Brioni has teamed up with Brad Pitt to create a new capsule collection. The collection has seven wearable one-of-a-kind pieces that include a charcoal suit, sport jacket, polo sweater, and an evening shirt. The collection will be called BP Collection. Each item in the collection will include Pitt’s signature stitched into the lining. The clothing will be available on the Brioni website.