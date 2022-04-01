      Weather Alert

Breeders Give Puppy To A Widowed Man

Apr 1, 2022 @ 6:20am
Seven week old golden retriever puppies outdoors on a sunny day.

Breeders can get a bad rap and although some deserve that, not this one!  The California Golden Retrievers just proved that they are not breeding for the money.  They met a widowed man at the park, who talked about losing his dog and being lonely.  He immediately fell in love with their boy “Duke”, so they gave him to him for FREE!  See the heartwarming video below….

@caligoldenretrievers #InstaxChallenge #OscarsAtHome #BridgertonScandal #WomenOwnedBusiness #HaloSilverTeam #goldenretriever #mansbestfriend ♬ I Wanted to Leave – SYML

