Brendan Fraser Cast in HBO’s Batgirl Movie
Somehow, someway, Brenden Fraser has become one of the internets most beloved actors 💖
Now, Fraser has been cast in the new HBO Max exclusive Batgirl movie as the film’s villain: Firefly! Batgirl is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, who is an old hand at DCEU projects, having written Birds of Prey and 2022’s The Flash, which is also in production. The film will be released exclusively on HBO Max at an unspecified date, though it will likely be sometime in 2023.
The other day, Brenden celebrated his birthday on set, snapping this adorable picture.
In the film, Brendan Fraser is set to play the notorious DC villain Firefly. Firefly is a master thief and mainly a rampant pyromaniac. Leslie Grace will take on the titular role of Barbara Gordon and none other than JK Simmons himself will also be returning after his turn as her father Commissioner Gordon in Justice League, with his scenes set to begin filming in Scotland in January 2022.