Bride on Tik Tok Receives Backlash for Asking Bridesmaids to Pay for Bachelorette Trip to Mexico
Lisa Torres didn’t have an idea what a troll was until she posted about her bachelorette party on TikTok. The bride-to-be, known as @lisalovesrandom, shared the letter of transparency she sent her bridesmaids about paying for their own trip to Mexico.
The video has received over 4.1 million views with people weighing in on whether or not it’s “tacky” to ask your bridesmaids to pay for their expenses for a bachelorette party.
Since posting the letter Torres says, “I learned the actual definition of a troll because I never knew what it meant.” She says she wanted to send the letter to give her bridesmaids an opportunity to “say no” if they didn’t want to participate.
The letter laid out her expectations for her wedding, how they should be dressed for the wedding, and the $500 fee for attending the bachelorette trip, which includes airfare, hotel, and drinks.