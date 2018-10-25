British Police Are Looking for a Suspect Who Looks Like David Schwimmer

The police in Blackpool, England posted a surveillance photo on Facebook of a guy who committed a robbery, and asked people if they recognized him.

They didn’t get any leads, but a ton of people pointed out that he looks just like DAVID SCHWIMMER.



The cops received SO many “tips” that it was David, that they actually updated the post, adding, quote, “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date.

“We’re so sorry it has to be this way.” That’s a reference to the “Friends” theme song. And someone on social media joked, quote, “I don’t think it’s been this guy’s day, his week, his month or even his year.”

The story went VIRAL, and David responded with an ALIBI. He said, quote, “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

He attached a video where he’s carrying an armful of beer just like the suspect, but he’s in a New York supermarket with ads for the YANKEES. (Here’s the video.)

Officers, I swear it wasn’t me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

Naturally, people are having fun with this on social media. A lot of people say if it isn’t Ross from “Friends”, it could still be RUSS . . . the guy Rachel dated who was basically just another version of Ross.

Someone Tweeted, quote, “It’s Russ, he’s trying to frame Ross to win back Rachel!”

As far as we know, Ross . . . er, Russ . . . er, the SUSPECT is still at large. They got nothing . . . despite more than 160,000 comments on the Facebook photo, and more than 106,000 shares.