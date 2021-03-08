Britney Spears’ Boyfriend is Ready for the “Next Step”
Sam Asghari, the 27-year-old fitness model and long-time boyfriend of Britney Spears, opened up to Forbes about how they met.
“I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film…My acting strategy was kind of to go away from music videos. I didn’t want to do more and be known as a music video actor.”
A friend talked him into accepting the gig after Spears personally picked him for the role.
“My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video…My friend called me and said, ‘I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up. I didn’t know who was shooting. It was a secret project.”
Sam and Britney started dating and now, four years in, he’s ready to take the next step.
“I want to take my relationship to the next step…I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”