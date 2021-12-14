Britney Spears calls out Diane Sawyer over 2003 Interview
Britney Spears recently called out Diane Sawyer for her 2003 interview, where Britney ended up crying.
Britney said on IG, “Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?”
She continued, “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???”
Spears added, “My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television. She asked if I had a shopping problem!!! When did I have a shopping problem?”
She continued, “I was a baby… I was almost 22 and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.
She said ‘a woman or a girl’… I would like to say now, ‘Ma’am I’m a catholic slut!!! She can kiss my white a**.”
These posts have since been deleted on Britney Spears’ IG page, but many fans have already screen-shotted her posts.