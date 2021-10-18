Britney Spears Celebrating Christmas ‘Way Early’ This Year
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Britney Spears arrives at the "The X Factor" Season 2 Premiere Party at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on September 11, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Britney Spears took to social media to celebrate Christmas. Even though the holiday is two months away Britney had a Christmas tree installed in her living room as a way to find a little joy.
“I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea… and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past… so I might have to do things a little differently from now on!!!” Spears captioned a photo of a Christmas tree decorated in pink and gold decorations.
Britney also noted that as she gets more freedom in her life she often feels “scared” to make a mistake in the public eye. She also issued a warning to her family and hinted at retiring from show business.
“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!! In the meantime, I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life,” said Britney.