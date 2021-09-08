Britney Spears’ Dad Throws in the Towel
After fighting his daughter’s efforts to end his conservatorship for more than two years, Britney Spears’ dad has finally thrown in the towel. Jamie Spears on Tuesday filed a petition with Los Angeles Superior Court, requesting that his conservatorship be dissolved, court records reveal. In the paperwork, the elder Spears says his daughter “is entitled to have this court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.” He goes on to explain the turnaround by saying his daughter’s “circumstances” have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.” Claiming her father’s management style was “abusive,” the 39-year-old Britney has attempted to have her father ousted twice in the past two years with no success. A judge is expected to make a ruling on Jamie Spears’ petition on September 29th. Do you think Jamie Spears might truly have had his daughter’s best interests at heart? Are Britney’s parents responsible for making her unable to make her own decisions?