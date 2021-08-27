Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Battery Case submitted to D.A.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Britney Spears arrives at the "The X Factor" Season 2 Premiere Party at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on September 11, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
The housekeeper’s battery case against Britney Spears has been submitted to the D.A.
This could lead to charges against Britney Spears, who claims that this ‘battery case is absurd’.
Because this case involves two different stories, Britney claims she just ‘swiped the phone out of the housekeeper’s hands’ while the housekeeper claims that Britney ‘struck her arm’, the D.A. needs to take a deeper look to see if the case has any merit.
The argument between Britney and her housekeeper involved Britney’s dogs.