Britney Spears Instagram is on FIRE
Just days after the announcement of Britney Spears conservatorship ending, she took to IG and posted multiple pictures of herself Nude. Check it out below. Has her spiral out of control started? Some would think so with these posts by the pop star.
On the First Day After Jamie Is Suspended From Conservatorship, It seemed as though Britney Spears celebrated her new freedom as she showed off pictures and videos from her island vacation with boyfriend Sam Asghari. After the ruling suspending her father, Jamie, from her conservatorship, Britney posted a nude photo with flower emojis covering up her private parts, with a caption that read: ‘Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody!!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves!!!’ Britney also posted a video of her receiving a flying lesson with the caption, “On Cloud 9 right now!!” Following the hearing Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart says he expects that during the next hearing on November 12th, Britney’s conservatorship will finally come to an end. Do you think removing Jamie from Britney’s conservatorship was the right decision?