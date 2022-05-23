Britney Spears Mocks Therapist As She Blasts Family For ‘Unwanted’ Treatment

Britney Spears took to Instagram over the weekend to blast her family and therapist who made her sit through “840 hours of unwanted therapy” during her conservatorship.
The “Toxic” singer, 40, shared the video on Instagram on May 22. She pretends to be a psychiatrist giving recommendations to boost mental health, such as visiting an amusement park or having a Sunday meal with loved ones.
“After doing exactly 840 hours of unwanted therapy in a motherf**king chair … this is my message to all my therapists and people who took my money… KISS MY MOTHER F**KING ASS!!!!” Britney captioned the two-minute post.
She then proceeded to tell her family to “go to hell.” Britney is slated to give Simon & Schuster the story of her life while in the conservatorship, and details of her romances and family drama in an upcoming, tell-all that has yet to be given a release date.