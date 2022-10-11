Britney Spears Thanks Elton John for Giving Her ‘Confidence’ With Their Hit Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears hit up social media to thank Elton John for giving her the “confidence” to perform on their duet, “Hold Me Closer.”

Britney posted fake cover art for the song with her sitting on top of Elton’s piano with the caption, “Thank you @eltonjohn for giving me the confidence and believing in me to do such a cool song !!! Hold Me Closer went top 10 on the @billboard charts and #1 on the @itunes charts !!!”

“Hold Me Closer” is a remix of John’s 1971 hit, “Tiny Dancer.” So far, the song has reached number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making it the highest charting song for Spears since her collab with Will.I.Am on 2012’s “Scream and Shout.”