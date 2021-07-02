Britney Spears Update

The Britney Spears conservator case is getting even more intense as Bessemer Trust petitioned the court to be removed as co-conservator over Britney’s assets on Thursday (July 1st) Bessemer Trust cited “changed circumstances” as a reason for the removal. They went on to say in a statement to the court, “the fact that the Conservatee claimed irreparable harm to her interests.” Previously Britney had called the conservatorship “abusive” and had asked that her father be removed as conservator, now with Bessemer requesting to be removed, Britney is back at square one. Do you think the judge will remove Bessemer Trust? Do you think another entity should be put in its place or do you think this will make it easier for Britney to have her father removed and finally be free of the conservatorship?