Britney’s Message To Her Family
Britney Spears shared a message to her family via her Instagram page on Monday.
The singer explained her frustrations writing, “Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes.”
See the post here:
Britney also posted a picture of a mini typewriter with pink roses laying beside it. The caption read: “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!!”
Britney is still waiting for a decision on the termination of her conservatorship. Judge Brenda Perry has suspended Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. The fate of the conservatorship will be heard in court on November 12th.