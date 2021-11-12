Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Release ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Album [Audio]
Finally! After months of waiting, fans will finally get to hear the full Silk Sonic album.
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released “An Evening With Silk Sonic” early Friday (November 12th) and it features their hits, “Leave The Door Open” and “Skate” along with seven additional songs.
Thundercat appears on the album along with Bootsy Collins on the song, “After Last Night.” The album was made during the pandemic and during a recent radio interview, Bruno had a wish for fans.
“We hope people get this feeling that when you close your eyes, me and Andy are in your living room or your car jamming.”