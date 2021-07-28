Bruno Mars & Silk Sonic Album coming soon.
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak teamed up to form the band, Silk Sonic, earlier this year. The duo had a chart-topping hit with “Leave The Door Open” and will be releasing their album sometime soon. The album is titled, “An Evening With Silk Sonic”, and is described as being an R&B album with the 1960s/70s vibe and just a hint of modern hip-hop. Bootsy Collins, a member of the iconic funk group Parliament/Funkadelic, is featured on the upcoming project. Are you excited about an album from Silk Sonic? Do you think Bruno Mars will release a solo album soon?