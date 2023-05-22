106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Bruno Mars To Release First New Solo Album In 7 Years

May 22, 2023 9:37AM CDT
Bruno Mars is set to release his first solo album in seven years with a fresh sound.

The ‘Marry You’ singer is working on a new album and in early talks for a big tour next year and beyond.

“He is close to completing the new record and is in early talks with Live Nation to map out a deal which will see him tour the album next year and into 2025,” a music insider told The Sun.

