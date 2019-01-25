Bryan Cranston is in the “Breaking Bad” Sequel Movie?

Death doesn’t have to be the end, even in a serious drama like “Breaking Bad”.

As you probably know, there’s a movie in the works called “Greenbrier” that’s actually a SEQUEL to “Breaking Bad”.  And everyone assumes it’ll be about AARON PAUL’s character, Jesse Pinkman.

But a website you’ve never heard of claims that BRYAN CRANSTON is also coming back . . . even though his character, Walter White, died in the final episode of the series.

Several other former cast members will supposedly be back, including KRYSTEN RITTER’s Jane . . . another dead character.

There’s no word if they’ll be back in flashbacks, dreams, hallucinations, or whatever.

(Check out more SUPPOSED returning characters here.)

