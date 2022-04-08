Burger King Gets Sued For Whopper Size
SAN RAFAEL, CA - JULY 27: A sign is posted in front of a Burger King restaurant on July 27, 2015 in San Rafael, California. Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International reported a 7.9 percent increase in second quarter sales at Burger King restaurants in the United States and Canada with revenue of $1.04 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A federal lawsuit filed against Burger King claims the fast-food company misled customers by portraying its food in advertisements as much larger than what customers are served in real life.
Anthony Russo, the South Florida lawyer bringing a class-action lawsuit against Burger King, claims the company’s signature Whopper was advertised as being 35% larger than the actual burger being served to customers.
“The plaintiffs seek to represent a class of all consumers who bought certain Burger King products anywhere in the United States since September 1, 2017, so this lawsuit could potentially affect Burger King customers across the country and not just in South Florida,” Nelson said in a statement to USA TODAY.