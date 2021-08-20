Bus Driver did what

In Miami, a bus driver stopped her bus with passengers on it just to help a man cross the street. The man she helped cross the street was blind.
This Miami bus driver performed CPR on a passenger. It was the third time she helped save someone. https://t.co/ySGN7oxm8l
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 23, 2019
