Business Of The Week

Established in 1996, the Child Advocacy Center is a child-friendly environment for interviews and medical evaluations for over 1,100 alleged child victims each year. Staff members work closely with law enforcement, county attorneys, Health and Human Services, and medical and mental health services to provide advocacy and support under one roof.

The CAC is the only organization in Southeast Nebraska providing forensic interviews, in-house medical evaluations, and ongoing advocacy for children and families alleging abuse. The CAC works to combat the issue of child abuse by empowering survivors to tell their truth; offering services to help them recover from the devastating impact of abuse; partnering with law enforcement and county attorneys to seek justice on their behalf; and by offering training and education within our community.

The CAC has served Lincoln for 20 years, providing critical help to over 15,000 child victims of abuse. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and we’re asking you to join us in pledging to SHINE for survivors of child sexual assault in Southeast Nebraska. Research shows that one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually assaulted by their 18th birthday. Statistically speaking, someone you care about is a survivor. By being the light that survivors can turn to, you can inspire hope for those who need it most.