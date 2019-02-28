Cadbury Is Hiring a Chocolate Taster, and Anyone Can Apply

Photo Taken In Czech Republic, Prague

If you’re going to eat two pounds of chocolate every day, might as well get paid for it.

Cadbury just put up a job posting for a new CHOCOLATE TASTE TESTER.  If you get it, you’ll spend around eight hours a week, at $14-an-hour, trying chocolates at their headquarters in Wokingham, England.  And no, I don’t think they’ll pay for relocation expenses.

They say anyone can apply, because they’re not necessarily looking for someone with experience . . . just someone with a passion for chocolate who gives honest opinions.  Oh, and no nut allergy.

(New York Post

You can apply right Here: 

