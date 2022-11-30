Cameron Diaz is a GREAT Cook

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 01: Cameron Diaz at Lucy Liu's Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame held on May 1, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s edition of The Drew Barrymore Show, Cameron Diaz talked candidly about how she won Madden’s affection with a mouthwatering plate of Mediterranean lamb chops. Barrymore, who is best friends with Diaz, shared how she helped the former movie star get ready for her big date with her future husband. “We get home from this two-day immersive course on Northern and Southern Italian cooking,” recalled Drew, “and you are about to go on a date with Benji.” Drew even went to the store with Diaz to gather ingredients for the special meal. Cameron married Madden in 2015 and retired from acting in 2018 before having a daughter, Raddix, in 2019. Did you win your partner’s heart with a special meal? What did you cook? What is your signature dish that will make a person fall in love?