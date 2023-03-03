Camila Alves McConaughey Shares More About Lufthansa Flight That Left 7 People Hospitalized

Getty Images

Camila Alves McConaughey, the wife of Matthew McConaughey, recently opened up about the Lufthansa flight that she was on that was forced to make an emergency landing due to severe turbulence.

Reportedly, seven people who were on the flight suffered injuries from this chaos that led them to the hospital.

She posted a video and said, “On Flight last night, I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere. To respect the privacy of those around me, that’s all I am showing, but the plane was a CHAOS, And the turbulence keeps on coming.”

She also shared that her famous husband was on the flight as well and added, “@officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on a new flight today, To the journey, I continue…”

A spokesperson for Lufthansa said, “This was so-called clear-air turbulence, which can occur without visible weather phenomena or advance warning.”

