Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Reunite At Coachella
April 16, 2023 12:48PM CDT
Shawn Mendes ran into Camila Cabello at Coachella on Friday night (April 14).
This was the first time the former couple were seen together since their split over a year ago. The video clip posted on Twitter showed Camila and Shaw chatting.
The ex-couple appeared amicable despite their November 2021 breakup. Mendes, with a drink in hand, looked great.
Both were dressed casually, with Camila wearing a white bustier top and Shawn had on a tee with a bandana.
How do you handle running into an ex in public?
