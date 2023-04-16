Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Reunite At Coachella

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shawn Mendes ran into Camila Cabello at Coachella on Friday night (April 14).

This was the first time the former couple were seen together since their split over a year ago. The video clip posted on Twitter showed Camila and Shaw chatting.

The ex-couple appeared amicable despite their November 2021 breakup. Mendes, with a drink in hand, looked great.

Both were dressed casually, with Camila wearing a white bustier top and Shawn had on a tee with a bandana.

