Camilla Cabello to be the next Cinderalla

According to The Hollywood Reporter that Camilla Cabello will take on the role of Cinderella in the new classic fairy tale directed by Kay Cannon.

This movie adds to several of the Cinderella type movies and this is Cabello’s first ever acting role. Many will remember her early song called Cinderella, so this seems fitting.

One of the cool things about this movie is James Cordon will produce the movie. Details show that the story line will portray Cabello as an orphan who works as a maid and lives under poor conditions with mean family members.

It’s also reported that Cabello will help with the music production for the movie.