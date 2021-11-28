Canada Crowns Ryan Reynolds The Greatest Canadian
Over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds received Canada’s Governor General’s Awards.
He shared this absolutely wholesome video from the ceremony on social media and wrote, “Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General’s Award and this video. I’m not crying. It’s just maple syrup.”
He added, “@stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, @GGCanada, Mary Simon. #GGAwards @CanadasNAC I’m a wreck.”
In a press release about the award, they called Reynolds “one of Canada’s most beloved and widely recognized actors.”
Canada AND America, love ya back Ryan 💕