Canadians are the biggest liars in the world

Canadians are known for being overly polite all the time. But is it all just an act? Because a new study found they also might be the biggest LIARS in the world.

Teenagers from a bunch of different countries were given a list of mathematical concepts. And they had to say whether they were familiar with each one or not. But several of the concepts on the list were totally FAKE.

Teens in Canada were the most likely to claim they’d heard of the fake concepts before. Meaning they were the most dishonest. America ranked second, followed by Australia, New Zealand, and England. And overall, boys were more likely to lie than girls.