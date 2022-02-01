Canceling Vacations Due To Covid Will Cost You
Concept of a credit vacation Concept travel One hundred dollar bills on a deckchair under an umbrella on the beach 3d render on blue
Many people have started booking spring and summer vacations. However, there is a lot of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines and resorts have made canceling easier during the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean changing plans will be free.
People can still be hit with all sorts of fees, especially if they booked on a discount airline or selected the cheapest fare one a major carrier.
Avoid basic economy fares
Check cancellation policies before booking a vacation
Consider purchasing “cancel for any reason” insurance — regular travel insurance may not cover someone unless they are sick or injured
Pay a bit more for fully-refundable tickets, which are not as expensive as they once were due to a lack of business travel
So check before you book, so you don’t waste your money.