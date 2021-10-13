Candy Corn Bratwurst Is Real and SELLING OUT
Five Plump Bratwurst or Hot Dogs on an old fashioned charcoal barbecue Grill with Flames surrounding them.
The candy corn bratwurst business is booming in Wisconsin.
Two Wisconsin butchers made up the treat that is not a trick when it comes to taste.
When asked how the season treat came about the butchers say it was “just a trip to the grocery store and it clicked.”
Everyone who has tried the treats says the meat and candy mix was “honestly delicious.”