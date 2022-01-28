Capital Humane Society Reunites Service Dog
Young boy and his white dog on a damp autumn dog walk in a forest. Climbing a tree with the dog.
It is no secret that the people who work/volunteer at The Capital Humane Society are INCREDIBLE, but they recently just proved it again. They received a lost dog, from Florida, and Chrissy did some digging to find out if she could find her owners. Here is what happened – from their Facebook post and the video of Polk County Sheriff’s Office of the reunion.
“Rosie was brought into our care after she went missing from her Winter Haven, Florida home in December and ended up in Lincoln, Nebraska, a whopping 1,452 miles away. One of our staff members, Chrissy, went above and beyond and was able to locate her owner. Together they started to arrange her journey home. They were reunited on January 22nd, over a month later, and Rosie and her family couldn’t be happier! Thank you to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office & Polk County Animal Control for helping us get Rosie back home! Check out some additional pictures of Rosie in the comments!”