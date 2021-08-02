Capri-Sun had what in it

A TikToker recently shared a video of himself finding mold in the bottom of his Capri-Sun drink pouch. Victor Aguil suspected the entire pack would taste funny so he cut open one of the other drinks and pours it into a clear cup. The video shows a clumpy mass floating in the cup and Aguil states, “Do you see this f*****g shit?”. Additionally, the Capri-Sun brand has a section on its website about the possibility of finding mold in the drink. They state, “The mold is naturally-occurring, and we understand your concerns. That’s why we created our clear bottom pouches so you can check for mold before enjoying your Capri-Sun”. Did you know this about Capri-Sun pouches? Are you or your kids still going to drink Capri-Sun knowing it could be moldy? What’s the worst thing you’ve found in your food?