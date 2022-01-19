      Weather Alert

Cardi B Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Apartment Fire

Jan 19, 2022 @ 5:50pm
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Cardi Battends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For dcp)

Cardi B, a Bronx native, is stepping up for her city.

She is paying for the funeral and burial costs of those killed in the Bronx apartment fire that took 17 lives.

Cardi said, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.

The ages of the victims range from 2 years old to 50 years old.

Cardi is teaming up with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to ensure everyone is taken care of and the wishes of their families are met.

