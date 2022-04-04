Cardi B Deactivates Twitter & Instagram – Find Out Why
Cardi B has had it up to here with her fans. The “Up” rapper deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts after fans were upset that she didn’t attend the Grammys.
“I’m deleting my Twitter but On God, I hate this f—in dumb— fan base,” Cardi B posted. “You got the slow dumb—es dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f— ? When the f— I hinted I was going ?just f—in stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself. [sic]”
Cardi has just had her second child with her husband, Offset.
She went on to say that she would only have attended the show if she had a song to promote or a performance to do in support of a new song.