Cardi B Gives Fans A Little Gift

Cardi B is proving that new music really is on the way. The rapper took to social media to drop a snippet from a new track that she has been working on. “HERE some scraps since yall STARVING,” Cardi tweeted along with the clip. Cardi’s fans have been waiting for four years for her to work through her anxiety over being under a microscope and drop new music. What do you think of her teaser clip, is Cardi on the right track?

HERE some scraps since yall STARVING 😫😂😂😫😂😫😫 pic.twitter.com/nBMjBSg4f0 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 12, 2022