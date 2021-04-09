Cardi B Just Spendt $29k on Designer Accessories for her Toddler
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Cardi Battends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For dcp)
Cardi B treated her 2-year-old to a shopping spree this week, buying 7 brand-new designer bags along with jewelry and hair accessories.
In a since-deleted Instagram post spotlighting Kulture’s gifts, which total around $29,000, Cardi elaborated, “This is what happens when God gives me the baby girl I always wanted. I shop more for her than I do myself.”
The purchases for the toddler include a white Chanel vanity case — going for $4,650 — along with a pearl-studded drawstring purse ($4,300), pink quilted mini flap bag ($3,800), sparkling double-C earrings ($475) and a bow-inspired hair barrette from the same luxury label.
Cardi also made a stop at Dior, grabbing up two mini Lady Dior bags — which retail for $4,300 each — and a shrunken version of the brand’s iconic saddle bag ($3,250). Lastly, she picked up a Dolce & Gabbana bag ($3,595).