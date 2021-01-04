Cardi Rushes to Stop ‘WAP’ From Playing While Daughter Walks Into Room
INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 22, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
This is a question I’ve been wondering:
What happens when Singers, Rappers, and artists who release explicit content have kids?
THIS.
It’s incredibly understandable, but from Cardi? Still a surprise.
Watch her reaction to Kulture coming into the room while she’s on IG live singing WAP.