Carnival Cruise Lines Add Dress Code
Carnival Cruise lines just got way more kid-friendly.
They announced through a Facebook post that they would be adding a dress code to ensure that all guests are comfortable.
“All guests are expected to ensure their clothing and accessories are respectful to fellow guests.
“Specifically, items worn during the cruise should not contain any message that may be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions.”
“In addition, clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary, or hatred or violence in any form.”
This is pointed at messages on shirts and, as far as I can tell, this stuff is kind of common sense. The issue people have is paying for the cruise then being told what they can and can’t wear.
Personally, if they don’t see why something is offensive in public….🤷🏾♂️ maybe they need the dress code.